SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Two people have been arrested in the killing of a man who was shot after he came to the aid of his girlfriend, who was being attacked by one of the suspects, police in Sioux City said.

Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died after being shot in the chest across the street from a downtown Sioux City bar, the Sioux City Journal reported. Police later arrested a 17-year-old Dwight Evans, suspected of being the shooter, and an accomplice, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police said in court documents that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday after Harrison and Canady argued, and Harrison called his girlfriend to pick him up. When the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, police said, causing injuries that required medical attention.

Police said Harrison came to her defense, and he and Canady fought. Evans - described as a friend of Canady‘s - ran across the street and fired a shot, police said. Investigators say Canady got off Harrison, and Evans shot Harrison in the chest from close range. After Harrison was shot, Canady resumed kicking and punching Harrison in the head, police said.

Evans has been charged with first-degree murder, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and drug counts. He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Canady is being held on a $250,000 bond and is charged with assault and other counts.

