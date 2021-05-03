PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) - Police have identified a man who was found shot to death Saturday in a Prairie Village apartment unit and announced an arrest in the case.

Prairie Village police said John Hoffman, 70, died in the apartment after being shot several times. Officers were called to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. Saturday and found Hoffman’s bullet-riddled body.

A suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody, police said. Officials have not released the name of the person arrested or given a motive for the shooting.

