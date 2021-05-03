INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after their accomplice in a home invasion and robbery attempt in suburban Kansas City was shot and killed by a resident in the home, prosecutors said.

Antonio Johnson, 18, and Andre Mays Jr., 19, were charged following the fatal shooting Wednesday of 17-year-old Elijah Lockhart, the Kansas City Star reported.

Police said the three were trying force their way into an Independence home around 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were confronted by the home’s residents. Police said Lockhart pointed a gun at one of the residents, who then shot the teen. Lockhart was later found dead outside the house.

Johnson and Mays have also been charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

