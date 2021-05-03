Rudolph W. Giuliani on Monday insisted he’s done nothing wrong and accused federal prosecutors of “trying to frame” him because of his support for former President Trump.

In an interview with Fox News, the former New York City mayor and ex-personal attorney for Mr. Trump, denied violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA.

“They are trying to frame me,” Mr. Giuliani said in the interview. “They are trying to find something they can make into a crime, some technical violation, some mistake I made.”

“They’ll take anything,” he continued.

Federal investigators last week raided Mr. Giuliani’s New York City apartment where they seized electronic devices as part of a probe into whether he violated FARA by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.

Specifically, investigators are looking into whether he pushed the Trump administration to fire Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, on behalf of Ukrainian officials.

He represented Mr. Trump during impeachment and other high-profile matters.

Mr. Giuliani told Fox News that the raid was “out of control.”

“At about 6 a.m., there was this banging on my door — a very loud banging and outside there was a group of endless FBI agents,” he said.

“Usually a person who has been a former assistant U.S. attorney, a U.S. attorney, a mayor, the associate attorney general, usually they receive a subpoena, not have their home raided,” Mr. Giuliani continued.

He told the network he was being targeted for supporting Mr. Trump. He added that he had been cooperating with investigators when the raid occurred.

“The only lawyers they raid are lawyers for Donald Trump. I can’t think of another lawyer that has been raided other than lawyers for Trump,” he said. “Trump is in a special category because he doesn’t have constitutional rights.”

Mr. Giuliani also insisted he hasn’t done anything wrong, saying as a former U.S. attorney, he knows the law and would not violate it.

“There is no way on earth that they could have anyone telling the truth that I was acting as a foreign agent,” he continued, “nor do they have any evidence that I tried to influence the government on behalf of clients.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.