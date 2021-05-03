CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - An officer at a North Carolina jail was taken to a hospital Sunday night after being stabbed by an inmate armed with a homemade weapon, authorities said.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the officer, a sergeant, is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed three times at the county jail.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a news release that he expects criminal charges to be filed against the inmate, Sherrod Davidson, 30.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Davidson has been at the jail since January on charges including felony marijuana possession, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

