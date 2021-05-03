CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Following a mistrial, lawyers for a New Hampshire man accused of stabbing two women to death in 2017 plan to argue in an appeal before the state Supreme Court that mishandled evidence prejudiced his case, and that the charges should be dropped.

Fosters Daily Democrat reports the state Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments last month in the case of Timothy Verrill, 38. A date hasn’t been set yet.

Verrill is accused of stabbing the women in Farmington. He had pleaded not guilty.

A judge declared a mistrial in 2019 after it was discovered that investigators had failed to turn over witness interview recordings, emails, text messages and other evidence that could’ve shaped the defense and state’s cases and who the attorneys subpoenaed to testify at trial.

That led to an apology from the commanding officer of the New Hampshire State Police to the families of the women, saying that investigators fell short in their legal obligations to provide all evidence in the case.

Verrill faces faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of falsifying evidence.

