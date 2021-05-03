State legislatures are on pace to approve this year an “unprecedented” number of bills placing limits on abortion, and that’s not spin from the pro-life movement.

The pro-choice Guttmacher Institute warned in a Friday report that 61 bills restricting abortion access have passed in 13 states, putting the 2021 legislative session on track to surpass the record set in 2011.

“To put those figures in context, by this time in 2011 — the year previously regarded as the most hostile to abortion rights since Roe was decided — 42 restrictions had been enacted, including six bans,” said the institute, a research and policy organization that began as a Planned Parenthood affiliate.

The report said that since January, 536 bills restricting abortion have been introduced in 46 states, including 146 bills banning abortions after a certain point in pregnancy, such as “heartbeat” bills prohibiting the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically at six weeks’ gestation.

“The number of abortion restrictions — and specifically bans on abortion designed to directly challenge Roe v. Wade and the U.S. constitutional right to abortion — that have swiftly been enacted over the past four months is unprecedented,” said the institute report. “If this trend continues, 2021 will end up as the most damaging antiabortion state legislative session in a decade — and perhaps ever.”

Guttmacher warned that the “shock-and-awe campaign against abortion rights” has largely flown under the radar as voting and transgender bills grab the lion’s share of media attention.

“The current barrage of coordinated attacks must be taken seriously as the unprecedented threat to reproductive health care and rights that it is,” said the report. “The year 2021 is well on its way to being a defining one in abortion rights history.”

New report finds 536 #ProLife bills have been introduced across 46 states so far this year.



That’s more than 4 per day.



This shows just how out of step the abortion extremism of the Biden-Harris White House is with the American people.https://t.co/7zPKQz8ipL #LifeIsWinning — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates cheered the historic legislative wave as evidence that their message is succeeding.

“The unprecedented surge of pro-life activity in state legislatures this year proves life is winning in America,” said Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Across the nation, state lawmakers acting on the will of the people are taking bold steps to humanize our laws and challenge the radical status quo imposed by Roe v. Wade.”

In addition to the “heartbeat” bills, states have passed measures banning late-term abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation; requiring abortion pills to be administered in person instead of by telehealth; implementing certification requirements for abortion providers, and requiring medical care for infants born after a failed abortion.

Perhaps the most sweeping bill is the near-total ban signed in March by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said the measure was crafted as a “direct challenge” to the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

“As our earlier analysis predicted, state policymakers are testing the limits of what the new U.S. Supreme Court majority might allow and laying the groundwork for a day when federal constitutional protections for abortion are weakened or eliminated entirely,” said Guttmacher.

Ms. Dannenfelser contrasted the state pro-life push with President Biden’s staunch pro-choice policies, such as the administration’s decision to lift the Mexico City policy banning foreign-aid funding for abortion.

“There could not be a stronger rebuke to the Biden-Harris administration, whose pro-abortion agenda is deeply unpopular with Americans of all stripes,” Ms. Dannenfelser said. “The states are sending an unmistakable message to pro-abortion Democrats nationwide — and to the Supreme Court — that the pro-life movement will never rest until unborn children and their mothers are protected in the law.”

