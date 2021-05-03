Former President Trump on Monday taunted two of his top foes in the Republican Party — Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney — who ran into strong headwinds in the GOP.

Mr. Trump labeled Mr. Romney a “stone-cold loser” and Ms. Chaney a “warmonger” as he mocked them for losing support among Republicans in their home states.

The caustic jabs underscored the persistent rift in the Republican Party between Trump loyalists and establishment figures who want to turn the page on the Trump era.

“So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!” he said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC.

Mr. Romney suffered a chorus of boos when he took the stage Saturday at a Utah GOP convention. Later, the convention narrowly rejected a motion to censure Mr. Romney for his vote in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trials.

Mr. Trump ridiculed Ms. Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican leader, for poll numbers that he said were plummeting in her home state Wyoming.

“Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming,” he said in a separate statement from his political action committee.

“She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!”

Ms. Cheney emerged as a chief anti-Trump Republican when she crossed the aisle to support impeachment after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

Since then, Ms. Cheney has remained an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump and weathered strong opposition in Wyoming, including being censured by the state GOP for her impeachment vote.

Wyoming GOP officials say that Ms. Cheney is assured a primary challenge in 2022.

Mr. Romney and Ms. Cheney did not immediately respond to inquires about Mr. Trump’s statements.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.