Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened the pay of Democratic lawmakers who walked out of the legislature to prevent a vote on an election-security measure.

The Republican-led General Assembly was poised Sunday night to pass a bill that Democrats are calling a racist attempt to smash the minority vote, but the party walked out of the chamber en masse, denying the quorum needed to vote on the bill.

No work, no pay, Mr. Abbott replied Monday.

“I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned,” he wrote on Twitter.

Senate Bill 7 would limit voting hours, increase the power of both parties’ poll watchers, eliminate 24-hour polling stations and drive-through voting centers, and tighten mail-vote regulations.

The bill passed the Senate on a party-line vote early Sunday and was poised to do the same in the House Sunday evening when the Democratic walkout left the lower chamber with fewer than the 100 members needed to conduct all business.

Mr. Abbott also said Monday he would call a special session of the legislature to pass the bill, though he did not immediately specify a date.

