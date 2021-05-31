A former U.S. national security adviser said over the weekend that a military coup to overthrow the U.S. government “should happen.”

Michael Flynn said at a convention in Dallas that America’s armed forces should follow the lead of those of Myanmar, who seized power after a disputed election.

He was asked during a question-and-answer session at a QAnon conference by a man who said he was a Marine “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

The QAnon crowd, some of whom have praised the Myanmar coup, cheered and Mr. Flynn, who was former President Trump’s first national security adviser, had to pause.

“No reason. I mean, it should happen here,” he said, according to a video posted on social media.

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

In a February coup, the Myanmar military imprisoned the country’s elected leaders, accusing them of voter fraud, and have since killed hundreds of civilian protesters and arrested thousands more.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.