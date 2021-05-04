The attorney for convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed Tuesday for a new trial on his murder charges on multiple grounds and asked for a hearing on juror misconduct, a day after a juror admitted he attended a pre-trial march in Black Lives Matter swag.

In his four-page motion, attorney Eric Nelson argued that the court “abused its discretion” by refusing to move the trial out of Minneapolis or sequester the jury despite enormous publicity both before and after the high-profile trial in the murder of George Floyd.

In addition, Mr. Nelson requested a so-called “Schwartz hearing” to throw out the verdict on jury-related grounds, including juror misconduct.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.