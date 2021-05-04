Derek Chauvin filed a motion Tuesday to have his murder conviction overturned, citing multiple grounds for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson’s motion for a new trial for the former Minneapolis police officer cited juror misconduct and the judge’s refusal to move the trial out of the Minneapolis area.

Earlier this week, juror Brandon Mitchell told multiple news outlets that he had attended a racial-justice March on Washington in August, which included speeches from George Floyd’s family members and wore a T-shirt that says “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.” Mr. Mitchell had told the court that he had not attended any protests over police brutality.

“The jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations,” the filing says.

Chauvin was found guilty last month of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Mr. Nelson raised multiple other issues, including the judge’s refusal to sequester jurors during the trial and his purported misstatements in his instructions about homicide law.

“The Court abused its discretion when it submitted instructions to the jury that failed to accurately reflect the law with respect to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and authorized use of force,” the filing reads.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.