Former President Donald Trump has made good on his threat to create a new communications platform for himself after being banned by the Silicon Valley tech giants.

Titled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” the site appears at DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The site, which went live Tuesday, lets Mr. Trump post comments, images, and videos, but does not permit, as Twitter and Facebook do, comments from users.

The site does, however, permit users to post Mr. Trump’s content to their own Facebook and Twitter pages.

According to Fox News, the site appears to use Campaign Nucleus — former campaign manager Brad Parscale’s ”digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations.”

Mr. Trump has been banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat since the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6.

The “Trump’s Desk” rollout comes the day before Facebook’s Oversight Board will announce whether to make permanent Mr. Trump’s banning from Facebook and Instagram.

