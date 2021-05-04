The Texas Democrat who called Republican Sen. Tim Scott an “oreo” has reportedly apologized and resigned from his position as head of the Lamar County Democratic Party.

Gary O’Connor offered his resignation Tuesday after a slew of Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Rep. Pat Fallon, called for him to step down over his Facebook crack made after Mr. Scott delivered last week’s GOP rebuttal to President Biden’s address before a joint session of Congress.

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page,” Mr. O’Connor told the Washington Examiner. “It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use.”

“As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” he continued.

In his since-deleted post, Mr. O’Connor said: “I had hoped Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles.”

The resignation came amid signs that Republicans had no intention of dropping the issue.

On Tuesday, Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West announced that he would deliver a package of Oreo cookies to state Democrats, blasting the “duplicitous hypocrisy of the true party of racism.”

The “oreo” smear refers to a Black person who is seen as “Black on the outside, White on the inside,” according to the Urban Dictionary.

Mr. Scott, who represents South Carolina, is the only Black Republican in the Senate. There are currently two Black Democrats: Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Mr. Scott was pelted with racial slurs such as “Uncle Tim” on social media after his rebuttal speech, in which he declared that “America is not a racist country.”

The power of Oreo cookies! Thanks to all who mailed & delivered them to #LamarCountyDemocrats & the @texasdemocrats.https://t.co/0FrlT9GqVX — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 4, 2021

