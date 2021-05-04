House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that GOP lawmakers are growing more concerned about Rep. Liz Cheney’s ability to carry out her duties as conference chair.

Mr. McCarthy insisted the anti-Cheney sentiment has nothing to do with her vote to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” Mr. McCarthy said on “Fox & Friends.”

“We all need to be working as one if we are able to win the majority” in the 2022 midterm election, the California Republican said.

Mr. McCarthy stood up for Ms. Cheney earlier this year when rank-and-file members called for her ouster after her impeachment vote.

That rebellion failed after the Wyoming Republican easily survived a 145-61 vote to remove her from her post as House conference chair.

Mr. McCarthy, though, has since signaled frustration with Ms. Cheney.

She has been vocal and unapologetic in arguing that the GOP must move away from the personality-fueled politics that Mr. Trump popularized and return the focus to conservative policies that could help the party bolster its image.

Ms. Cheney’s argument is based on the fact that Republicans lost the White House and both chambers of Congress on Mr. Trump’s watch.

She also has broken with Mr. McCarthy on the proposal to create a commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol, saying it should be narrowly focused on the events of the day, including the lie that the election was stolen

Mr. McCarthy and other Republicans have argued the scope of the investigation should focus more broadly on political violence across the nation — not just the events of Jan. 6.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has targeted Ms. Cheney and the nine other Republicans that voted to impeach him for inciting the attack on the Capitol, as well as members of the Senate that refused to support his stolen election claims.

Mr. McCarthy said Tuesday the GOP’s focus should be on combating President Biden and his vision for the nation.

“I haven’t heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment,” he said of Ms. Cheney. “It is more concern about the job, her ability to do it, and what is our best step forward that we can all work together instead of attacking one another.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.