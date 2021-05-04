Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday told House lawmakers he “will speak” to the FBI about its decision to deem the 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice as suicide by cop and not domestic terrorism

While Mr. Garland said he didn’t know enough about why the FBI determined the incident was suicide by cop, but said he’d look into the matter.

“I promise I will raise this issue with the FBI,” he told lawmakers.

It was revealed during a House hearing last month that the FBI concluded the shooter planned to die at the hands of law enforcement, a decision that has rankled Republicans.

They say the incident should be labeled as domestic terrorism.

“This is clearly one of the cases where I think it needs to be reclassified because I think the evidence is very clear, and many members of Congress could have lost their lives,” Rep. Robert Aderholt, Alabama Republican told the attorney general. “It is a very important issue for all members of Congress, whether Democrat or Republican.”

The incident occurred in June 2017 when James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois, opened fire at a Virginia baseball field where the Republican congressional baseball team was practicing.

Hodgkinson was killed in a shootout with Capitol Police. Five others, including Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, were injured.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Republican who served as an Army surgeon during the Iraq war, applied first aid and worked to stop Mr. Scalise’s leg from bleeding.

During a House Intelligence Committee hearing last month, Mr. Wenstrup grilled FBI Director Christopher A. Wray about the “suicide by cop” designation.



He told Mr. Wray, who was not in charge of the FBI at the time of the attack, that the designation was inaccurate and undermined the heroism of the survivors.

“Director, you want suicide by cop, you just pull a gun on a cop,” Mr. Wenstrup said at the hearing. “It doesn’t take 136 rounds. It takes one bullet.”

Mr. Wray did not respond to Mr. Wenstrup’s comments, other than to say he was not running the bureau at the time.

