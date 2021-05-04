Liberal activists are planning a nationwide demonstration to help Democrats push through their election overhaul legislation, add D.C. as a state, and kill the filibuster.

Nearly 200 partner groups working with the Transformative Justice Coalition are planning “votercades” to spring up next week from coast-to-coast as part of the “National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day” activism.

“Is it a march or a parade? NO! It’s a Votercade!” read a pamphlet distributed to organizers. “A Votercade is a presidential-style motorcade of voters that is usually escorted by law enforcement, with heavy media presence to raise awareness on the urgent need to protect our voting rights and democracy. It is important that the nation, President, Congress, and statehouses hear our voices, which is why we are getting into good trouble by hosting 100 COVID-19 safe Votercades in 100 different cities on May 8th as part of our National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day.”

A handbook for votorcade organizers said that the routes they travel should be three miles long, selected in “a community of color or at [a] site with significance for people of color,” and vehicle horns should be blaring alongside chants for Democrats’ election overhaul legislation.

In addition to the votorcades, the demonstrators plan to develop “Celebration Villages” and a curriculum to instruct marchers on the issues that they care about. The liberal advocacy push favors federal Democrats’ election overhaul legislation including the For the People Act, adding D.C. as a state to improve voting rights and racial justice, and killing the filibuster, which the coalition labeled one of the last vestiges of slavery.

