PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of South Dakota’s attorney general because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year.

Jason Ravnsborg last month announced on social media that he was being promoted to a full colonel in the Army Reserves.

However, the Army Reserve told the Argus Leader Monday that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed Joe Boever who was walking on the side of Highway 14 near Highmore last September. Charges include distracted driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

“In this case, relevant Army Reserve leaders will monitor the ongoing civilian proceedings and make further decisions at the appropriate time,” said Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Blake.

Boever’s body was found in a ditch the day after he was struck and killed. Ravnsborg told authorities during a 911 call that he believed he’d struck a deer.

He’s due in court May 12.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.