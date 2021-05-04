NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A police officer in Tennessee’s capital city was shot in the arm by a man who then killed himself Tuesday evening as authorities responded to a false report that a woman had been wounded, according to law enforcement officials.

Metro Nashville Officer Brian Sherman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The shooting was just after 6 p.m. at a home in South Nashville, the agency said.

Sherman and two other officers were called to a home on a report that someone was actively shooting and that the caller’s mother had been wounded by gunfire, said police spokesman Don Aaron, according to The Tennessean.

When officers arrived and attempted to enter the house, someone began shooting at them, according to Aaron, who called the initial 911 report “a setup to get police to the scene.”

Police said Salman Mohamed, 22, shot Sherman, according to a statement from the department. When officers attempted to negotiate with Mohamed, he killed himself in the driveway, according to the agency.

Police said no officers fired their weapons. No other victims were found wounded at the scene.

