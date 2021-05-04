The National Republican Congressional Committee has set its sights on defeating 10 Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections from states that are losing U.S. House seats following the reapportionment directed by the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau said last week that California, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York were among the states that would lose seats, and the GOP is intent on ensuring the Democrats lose even more. Republicans are now aiming at four New York lawmakers, three from California, and one each from Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” Rep. Tom Emmer, NRCC chair and Minnesota Republican, said in a statement. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”

The NRCC previously announced that it was focused on kicking out 47 House Democrats before adding 10 names to that list on Tuesday. The newly targeted Democrats include Reps. Ami Bera of California, Jim Costa of California, Raul Ruiz of California, Marie Newman of Illinois, Dan Kildee of Michigan, Kathleen Rice of New York, Paul Tonko of New York, Joe Morelle of New York, Brian Higgins of New York and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

Alongside seats that Republicans want to flip, they are also looking to capitalize on seats that have been added to the congressional map. For example, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission showing that he is pursuing a spot from the 2nd Congressional District in Montana, which is adding a seat following the Census Bureau’s apportionment.

