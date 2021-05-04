Kicking off President Biden’s withdrawal from operations in Afghanistan, the military reported Tuesday it has already moved the equivalent of 60 C-17 loads of material out of the country and turned over more than 1,300 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

A day after it formally began withdrawing troops from the country, the military also handed over Camp New Antonik in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province to Afghan forces. According to U.S. Central Command, U.S. forces in the country have completed between 2% to 6% of the “entire retrograde process.”

According to the France 24 news agency, Camp New Antonik will be used by Afghan special forces soldiers who have been trained in counter-terrorism operations by the U.S. military and NATO.

Central Command officials said they intend to provide a weekly update on the progress of the retrograde process.

