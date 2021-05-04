MATTHEWS, N.C.. (AP) - Police are looking for a woman accused of threatening a North Carolina department store’s employees with gun, a dispute that led to the store’s evacuation.

The Charlotte Observer reports that no shots were fired and nobody was injured during Monday afternoon’s incident at a Kohl’s store in Matthews.

The Matthews Police Department said investigators identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Charlotte woman and described her as a disgruntled customer. However, police didn’t immediately explain how the altercation started.

“Upon officers arrival, the store was immediately evacuated of all customers and employees as officers began to search for this person,” police said in a statement. “After a methodical search, along with confirmation by the store video surveillance system, it was determined the suspect had left the store.”

Police obtained warrants for the woman’s arrest on charges including shoplifting and communicating threats.

