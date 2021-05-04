MIAMI (AP) - A woman was killed and her 3-year-old daughter was injured in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex near Miami, police said.

Someone in a dark gray sedan pulled up to Coral Bay Cove on Monday afternoon and started shooting at Leshonte Jones, 24, Miami-Dade police told news outlets. Jones died near the first floor staircase, they said.

Police did not provide the condition of the child, who was taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Investigators said she is expected to recover.

As they were investigating the shooting, police heard shots being fired nearby.

“It’s almost mind-blowing, because everybody here witnessed it as well,” Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told WSVN. “There was a group of residents that were here who were also waiting for this scene to finish when we heard that shots rang out. And it was multiple shots that rang out, to the point where people started running in fear for their lives to try to get some cover.”

No one was injured in that shooting, and police detained three people, he said.

He said the two two shootings were not believed to be related.

The search continues for the person who shot Jones.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.