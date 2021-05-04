CHALMETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office employee was fired over allegations they stole $40,000 in sales tax collections following an investigation by an independent auditor, according to a report by state officials.

A St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office staff member, who worked in the sales tax collection office, was fired in February after an internal investigation revealed the funds were missing, according to the report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The auditor’s report alleged that the employee, who was not immediately identified, altered receipts and misappropriated sales taxes paid in cash.

The sheriff’s office no longer accepts cash payments for such taxes, the report said.

The report did not say whether the employee faces criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.