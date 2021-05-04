The D.C. Council unanimously confirmed Robert J. Contee III as the city’s police chief on Tuesday.

Mr. Contee, 48, is a 32-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department and he has been serving as the acting police chief since January.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Mr. Contee is the only person she interviewed to replace former Chief Peter Newsham, who now leads the Prince William County Police Department.

The chief’s confirmation comes the day after the chairman of the D.C. Police Union said more than 300 officers have left the force since the council passed a police reform bill last year.

The MPD, with 3,900 sworn police officers and nearly 500 full-time equivalent civilian employees, is the sixth-largest police force in the country, according to worldatlas.com.