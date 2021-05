WELLINGTON, Nev. (AP) - Douglas County authorities say a man was fatally shot while allegedly trespassing inside a home in a rural area near Wellington.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in Topaz Ranch Estates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available but deputies said there was no threat to the community.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.