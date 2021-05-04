MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with fatally shooting a bystander to an argument - a 55-year old woman who was holding her grandson when she was killed, prosecutors said.

Darrell Peterson, 37, has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the May 2020 death of Patricia Draper Bryant, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Monday.

Investigators said a group of women wielding bats and knives was involved in an altercation in Memphis when two of them began smashing windows at one home.

Peterson drove up to the crowd and fired shots, investigators said. Bryant was in her yard two houses away and holding her baby grandson. She was shot in the chest and died, prosecutors said.

An argument that began on Facebook led to the fight, which was streamed live, prosecutors said.

Peterson is being held on bond. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer.

