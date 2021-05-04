KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a University of Missouri-Kansas City student on second-degree murder and armed criminal action counts in the March shooting death of another man over what police called a gambling feud.

Zyan Teague, 21, is charged in the March 20 death of 31-year-old Byren Dennie, of Kansas City, the Kansas City Star reported. Officers found Dennie lying in the grass in an empty lot in the Ivanhoe Southwest neighborhood with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police that Teague was among a group of people invited to Dennie’s home after leaving a Kansas City night club, investigators said. The group had been gambling when an argument began that led to a fight outside the home, police said.

Witnesses said that Teague had fought with Dennie outside, and police said Teague was allegedly seen leaving the area in a silver sedan registered to him. Police said shell casings and a shoe left behind at the scene were matched to a gun, ammunition and the other shoe later found in Teague’s dorm room.

