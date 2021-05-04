NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he shot his daughter to death at his Newbury home.

State Police say James Perry Jr., 70, was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff with police.

Police identified the victim as Perry‘s daughter, Karina Rheaume, 38, also of Newbury.

The shooting is believed to have taken place on Monday afternoon.

Perry told police he had been concerned for some time that unknown individuals were playing “gun games” with him and he had asked his daughter not to go to his house, a police affidavit said.

Perry allegedly said he aimed a 12-gauge shotgun at his daughter as she was trying to enter the home with cookies. He said he shot her through the door, went onto the porch and shot again. He then cut her neck with a pocketknife, according to the affadavit.

After not hearing from the victim, an acquaintance of Rheaume went to the house and found Perry, who was armed with a rifle and told the acquaintance Rheaume was dead.

Perry initially refused to surrender but he was taken into custody about 1 a.m.

He was charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Perry‘s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

