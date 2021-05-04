A watchdog group is suing the Biden administration to get information from the Secret Service about President Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, after Major bit two White House employees in separate incidents.

The first bite occurred in early March, and then Major was sent for training in Delaware.

But after returning to the White House, a second bite occurred later that same month that caused an employee to get medical attention.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, filed a federal lawsuit Monday after the administration failed to turn over “all records of communications” of Secret Service personnel “responsible for protection at the White House regarding the Biden family dogs, named Champ and Major.”

“The public has a right to know the details about any incident in which Secret Service personnel were injured by President Biden’s dog,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “We have no doubt that Major and Champ are good dogs, but politicians and bureaucrats can’t be trusted.”

White House officials have said Major was adjusting to his new surroundings after moving into the White House.

He is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association.

