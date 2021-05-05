President Biden said Wednesday that Republicans are in the midst of a “mini-revolution” as party leaders move to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her House leadership post over her persistent criticisms of former President Trump.

“It seems as though the Republican Party is trying to identify what it stands for and they’re in the midst of a significant, sort of mini-revolution going on in the Republican Party,” Mr. Biden said at the White House.

Mr. Biden was asked about House Republicans’ push to oust Ms. Cheney as conference chair amid her clashes with former President Trump over the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“As one of you said on national television last night, we badly need a Republican Party,” the president said. “We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system. And I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point.”

