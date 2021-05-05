President Biden said Wednesday he doesn’t understand Republicans’ effort to oust anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership.

“I don’t understand Republicans,” Mr. Biden told reporters during a stop at a local restaurant in Washington, referring to the controversy over the Wyoming Republican.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana has announced he’ll support Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York Republican, to replace Ms. Cheney in her leadership post.

Ms. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Mr. Trump‘s second impeachment in January. Mr. Trump has been criticizing her and waging a public campaign against her.

