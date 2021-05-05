President Biden‘s $1.8 trillion “families” plan actually costs $2.5 trillion and would shrink the economy in the long run because of escalating debt, according to projections released Wednesday by an influential budget model out of the University of Pennsylvania.

The pricier estimate comes from a boost in projected costs for tax credits and spending on provisions like universal pre-K and free community college, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

When planned tax hikes are combined with the spending provisions, the broader plan would shrink the economy by about 0.3% by 2031 and by about 0.4% by 2050, according to the model.

It also would increase government debt by close to 5% to government debt by 2050.

“By 2050, we estimate that the [plan] would increase government debt by almost 5 percent and decrease GDP by 0.4 percent, as the effects from larger debt on the economy outweigh the productivity gains associated with the new spending programs,” analysts said.

The model estimates that the plan would generate roughly $1.3 trillion in new tax revenue over a 10-year period, while extending expansions of popular tax credits such as the child and earned income credit would cost about $1 trillion.

Analysts projected that increasing the top individual income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% would generate about $111 billion in revenue over a 10-year period and that stepped-up IRS enforcement and reporting requirements would generate about $480 billion.

The model does forecast that the average wage rate will be 0.1% higher by 2050 because of “productivity boosts” from the increased government spending.

“However, those productivity effects are not enough to offset the negative effect of higher government debt on GDP, which ends up 0.4 percent lower in 2050,” analysts said.

The White House says the broader plan, which totals $1.8 trillion under the administration’s spending projections, will grow the economy and reduce the debt over time.

The administration had similar projections for Mr. Biden‘s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, which the president wants to pay for by hiking taxes on corporations.

The White House has said Penn Wharton’s previous model that projected the infrastructure package would lead to lower wages and economic growth long-term didn’t reflect what Mr. Biden actually proposed.

An administration official also said recently that Penn Wharton’s previous projections that the 2017 tax law would substantially increase investment didn’t pan out.

“The best analysis so far has shown no evidence of any significant increase in investment as a result of the tax cuts,” an official said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.