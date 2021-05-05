HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A former resident of an apartment building in Choteau is charged with arson and criminal endangerment for an explosion and fire that destroyed the building last month, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said.

A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday in District Court on behalf of Dennis James Jackson, 55, the Independent Record reported.

Jackson told investigators he vented a propane cylinder in his room in an effort to kill himself, court record said. He also acknowledged causing the fire but didn’t provide details, prosecutors said.

Twelve of the 13 apartments in the building had been occupied, Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Stutz said in charging documents. The fire displaced 24 residents and destroyed all their belongings. Some pets also died, officials have said.

The explosion was reported just before noon on April 20. Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Kraft said he saw smoke pouring out of Jackson’s apartment when he arrived. Kraft said Jackson told him he had been depressed and suicidal, but did not intend to hurt anyone.

Jackson’s bail had been set at $25,000 and he remained jailed on Tuesday. His case will be assigned to a public defender, but an attorney has not been appointed yet, court officials said.

