RALSTON, Pa. (AP) - The collision of two pickup trucks on a Pennsylvania road killed a mother and daughter in one of the vehicles and injured both drivers, authorities said.

A northbound pickup impacted a southbound pickup “nearly head-on” Tuesday afternoon on Route 14 in McIntyre Township, the Lycoming County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Beverly Seeley, 70, and her mother Elizabeth Morgan, 89, both passengers in the northbound pickup, were pronounced dead at the scene just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said. Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

