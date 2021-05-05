Former President Donald Trump is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik in her bid to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chair.

Mr. Trump said Ms. Cheney has “no business in Republican Party Leadership.”

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” he said in a statement. “Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair.”

“Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” he said of the New York Republican.

Ms. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was a far more reliable vote for the Trump agenda than Ms. Stefanik in Congress.

But the Wyoming Republican also has pressed the GOP to move away from Mr. Trump and his “big lie” about the 2020 election.

She was among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

House GOP leaders say Ms. Cheney’s criticism of Mr. Trump has become a distraction and has raised questions about her ability to do her job as Republicans look to flip control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

