BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A man suspected of driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Buckeye police sergeant’s cruiser last weekend has been arrested, according to police.

They said 37-year-old Shane Labrecque of Glendale was released from a hospital Monday night and booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Police said Labrecque is facing several charges in connection with the crash and also was wanted on a number of warrants out of multiple jurisdictions in Arizona and California.

They said the unidentified sergeant was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Labrecque allegedly failed to yield when leaving a private drive and collided with the police cruiser.

Labrecque and a passenger in his car and the police sergeant all were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the sergeant had minor injuries and has been released, but Labrecque’s passenger remains hospitalized.

