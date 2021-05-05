BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A fired police officer in southern Michigan has been sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to a peace officer in connection with a search and seizure case.

David Lubahn, 52, has been given a year’s probation and ordered Tuesday in Ann Arbor’s 22nd Circuit Court to complete 100 hours of community service within the next six months, said the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Lubahn was accused of conducting an illegal search and seizure while working for the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety. The incident was recorded by his police body camera.

He was charged in September after false statements were made in his police report and a misrepresentation and omission were made in an affidavit for a search warrant.

Lubahn later was suspended and fired. He pleaded guilty in March.

As part of his plea deal, Lubahn also forfeited his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards license and never will be able to serve as a police officer in Michigan again, according to Nessel’s office.

“Those who wear a badge carry the burden of protecting the public as well as the burden of everything the badge is supposed to represent,” Nessel said in a release. “Mr. Lubahn is being held accountable for not abiding by the high standards law enforcement officers must meet to be effective in the communities they serve.”

Blackman and Leoni townships are near Jackson, which is about 78 miles west (125 kilometers) of Detroit.

