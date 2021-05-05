The Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in ages 12 to 15 within “days,” bolstering immunity to COVID-19 and making it easier for schools to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the FDA, but I believe it’s going to be within several days. I cannot imagine it’s going to be much longer than that,” Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s “Today Show.”

“Now that we can vaccinate those kids, it’s going to make it much, much easier to get those kids back to school without the anxiety associated with whether or not there are going to be outbreaks at that level,” he said.

Canada beat U.S. regulators to the punch and approved the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 on Wednesday.

There are no COVID-19 vaccines available to U.S. adolescents right now. The Pfizer version is approved for emergency use in persons 16 and older, while other versions are available to Americans 18 and up.

Children and teenagers may be driving community transmission due to their social interactions, even if they don’t tend to get sick and die from the disease. Michigan, for instance, connected a recent surge to youth sports and the car rides, parties and sleepovers that accompany the club and school activities.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses messenger-RNA technology that teaches the body to make an immune response to the virus. It was the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S.

It got the go-ahead in December, kicking off a massive rollout that includes mRNA shots from Moderna and a single-shot version from Johnson & Johnson, which uses an adenovirus technology.

Pfizer recently told investors it plans to seek full approval of its vaccine for ages 16 to 85 this month, which would keep it on the market even as the pandemic crisis recedes.

It also plans to seek emergency approval for use in ages 2 to 11 by September.

Vaccinating all age groups will help the U.S. get closer to the type of widespread immunity that makes new outbreaks far less likely.

Federal officials say the concept of “herd immunity” is elusive, so they are pushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible instead of pinpointing a specific threshold.

However, President Biden did set a goal Tuesday of getting at least one dose into 70% of U.S. adults by the July 4 holiday, which he’s pinpointed as a starting point for normalcy after a devastating pandemic.

Dr. Fauci said that level of vaccination should produce clear results.

“When you get to 70%, you are going to have a substantial impact on the number of cases per day, which will translate into a diminution in the number of hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “And you will see that what we can do in society, the kind of guidelines that are restrictive at a certain level are going to be much more liberalized and people will be able to really approach getting back to some form of normality. It might actually be the herd immunity number or not.”

