India’s external affairs minister attended Group of 7 meetings in London virtually Wednesday after learning he might have been exposed to the coronavirus by other members of his delegation.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well,” S. Jaishankar tweeted Wednesday.

Mr. Jaishankar self-isolated in the United Kingdom along with the rest of the Indian delegation after two members tested positive. They hadn’t shown up at the main venue yet, so in-person meetings among other countries went ahead.

India isn’t part of the G-7 but was invited to participate in the Foreign and Development Minister’s Meeting.

Mr. Jaishanker posted a screenshot of his virtual meeting with the message: “So far, yet so near.”

The COVID-19 scare raised questions about the U.K.’s decision to hold the event in person.

It also highlighted the crisis in India, which is recording record numbers of cases and struggling to help patients. The U.S. and other nations have scrambled to provide oxygen and other supplies.

