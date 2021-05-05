It is a very straightforward communication. A memorandum released Monday by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General is simply titled “Evaluation of DoD’s Actions Regarding the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”

The project will determine the extent to which the Pentagon has “taken actions” regarding those UAPs — which used to be called UFOs and sometimes still are.

The topic accelerated at unheard of speeds through the news media.

“An independent government watchdog will investigate the Pentagon’s actions regarding UFOs following complaints from congressional leaders on how the Department of Defense has handled the out-of-this-world topic,” said the New York Post.

CNN advised that a “government watchdog is set to examine Pentagon’s handling of UFOs,” adding that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and other agencies will deliver unclassified reports on UAPs to Congress in June.

“Untold Mysteries! DoD IG looking at how Pentagon handles UFO/UAP sightings,” advised Meritalk, while The New Yorker produced a lengthy analysis of historic reports titled “How the Pentagon started taking U.F.O.s seriously.”

“For decades, flying saucers were a punch line. Then the U.S. government got over the taboo,” the magazine said.

But wait. Let us recall that on Dec. 13, 2015, then-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was asked her opinion about UFOs during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

“Yes, I’m going to get to the bottom of it. I think we may already have been visited. We don’t know for sure,” the candidate told the Conway Daily Sun, a local newspaper — also suggesting that a future task force could be assembled to investigate Area 51, a top secret military installation in Nevada long rumored to have had dealings with UFOs.

It is also of note that on Oct. 14, 2020, then-Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), to be led by the Navy Department.

“The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the mission statement said at the time.

68% CONDEMN IMMIGRATION RESPONSE

“Most Americans are critical of government’s handling of situation at U.S.-Mexico border,” advises a Pew Research Center poll of 5,100 U.S. adults.

The survey found that 68% of the respondents say that the government is doing “bad job” managing people seeking asylum at the country’s southern border, a number that included 86% of Republicans and even 56% of Democrats. Just 29% overall said the government was doing a “good job,” said the poll, which was released Wednesday.

“The public is in broad agreement regarding some possible government actions for dealing with the situation at the border: Large majorities say it is very or somewhat important to increase available staff both to patrol and police the border and to quickly process unaccompanied minors. About half say each of these priorities is very important. Nearly as many (47%) say it is very important to reduce the number of people coming to the U.S. seeking asylum; another 32% say this is somewhat important,” the poll analysis said.

In addition, the share of all Americans who say illegal immigration is a “very big” national problem has risen 20 percentage points in the last year, from 28% to 48%. Among Republicans, the findings rose 43% to 72%; among Democrats, the rise was 15% to 29%. See the Poll du Jour at column’s end for more numbers.

MR. BIGGS HAS A SAY

A new Wall Street Journal editorial claims that Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming could be ousted as chair of the House Republican Conference for criticizing former President Donald Trump — “daring to tell the truth to GOP voters, and at personal political risk,” the Journal said.

Fox News asked Rep. Andy Biggs what he thought of the news organization and its opinion.

“I don’t even know where they’re coming from, Republicans around this country say that Liz Cheney doesn’t represent them,” the Arizona Republican replied, adding that polls suggest Mr. Trump is “still the titleholder” of GOP chief.

“She can tell us what her vision of the truth is, but she can’t do it as the leader of the Republican Party in Congress. And that’s what she was trying to do,” Mr. Biggs observed.

MADAME SPEAKER HAS A SAY

Well, so much for all that Capitol Hill civility.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not happy with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy following his support for Rep. Elise Stefanik; the New York Republican is seeking to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chair.

“McCarthy’s rules: Punishing truth, rewarding lies, embracing extremism and bigotry,” Mrs. Pelosi noted in her blog on Wednesday, with a clear reference to former President Donald Trump.

“Kevin McCarthy has time and again proven what kind of ‘leader’ he is: A ‘leader’ unwilling to stand up to bigotry and other inexcusable behavior in his conference, a ‘leader’ without a backbone or belief in truth, and a ‘leader’ who is willing to throw our democracy under the bus if it means appeasing Trump and the far right elements of his base,” the Pelosi blog noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults say it is important to “reduce the number of people coming to the U.S. to seek asylum”; 92% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats agree.

• 77% overall say it is important to provide “safe and sanitary conditions” for asylum seekers; 61% of Republicans and 91% of Democrats agree.

• 62% overall say it is important to provide “more assistance” to Central America; 40% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats agree.

• 57% overall say it should be harder for asylum seekers to be granted legal status in the U.S.; 78% of Republicans and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say “undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to stay in the country legally”; 51% of Republicans and 12% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 5,109 U.S. adults conducted April 5-11 and released Wednesday.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.