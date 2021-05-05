GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 14-month-old boy who was inside a sport utility vehicle when it was stolen from a western Kansas driveway early Wednesday morning has been found safe, law enforcement officials said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler after his mother reported that she had strapped him in to the SUV in the driveway of her Garden City home around 5 a.m. Wednesday to take him to a babysitter. When she briefly went back inside, she saw the SUV drive away, the mother told police.

About three hours later, police found the SUV with the child still inside abandoned a short distance away within Finney County. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.