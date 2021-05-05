ALBANY, Ore. (AP) - A Cave Junction man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned car was arrested Monday, Oregon State Police said.

Police said Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County without incident at an Interstate 5 rest area by personnel from multiple agencies, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, arson and felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the March 24 discovery of the bodies of Daniel Hill, 24, and Paul Folk, 26, in a burning car in Selma.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office earlier arrested Harley Boitz in Cave Junction in connection with the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment.

