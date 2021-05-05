ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a semi-trailer driver Wednesday in a Rochester shopping center parking lot.

Three Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the semi for a vehicle inspection around 6:45 a.m. outside the Miracle Mile shopping center, officials said. At 8:30 a.m., after troopers attempted to detain the trucker for failing to show identification, the driver took out a gun and fired two rounds to the head, according to the patrol.

The driver was taken to a Rochester hospital and was later pronounced dead, the patrol said.

No troopers fired their weapons, and no troopers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rochester Police Department are leading the investigation.

