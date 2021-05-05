Former President Donald Trump’s allies launched an “election integrity alliance” Wednesday to keep tabs on key states as the ex-president continues to air unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The American Greatness Fund, an advocacy nonprofit, said the alliance’s board will be chaired by Jenna Ellis, the attorney who served as the face of efforts to highlight alleged fraud in the November contest.

Other notables on the seven-member board include former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, former assistant Sebastian Gorka, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“Today we are launching the Election Integrity Alliance, which will unite bipartisan allies across the country focused on ending election fraud and strengthening election safeguards to secure free and fair elections,” the group tweeted Wednesday.

The group’s website includes a scorecard that will evaluate election security in eight swing states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Mr. Trump has continued to say fraud and ballot chicanery caused his loss to President Biden. His claims led supporters to riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to violent mayhem, arrests and Mr. Trump’s second impeachment.

The election-security group is the latest in a series of advocacy organizations to emerge from Mr. Trump’s orbit. Speechwriter Stephen Miller launched American First Legal to combat Mr. Biden’s policies, while former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina launched The Conservative Policy Institute and recently huddled with donors at Mr. Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The election-security group portrays its mission as fundamental to the republic.

“Only through election integrity can our American government operate according to its limited and legitimate role in civil society. America is built on the recognition that our individual rights are God-given and pre-political,” its website says. “Election integrity is a hallmark of freedom and should be a non-partisan, wholly American value. The Election Integrity Alliance’s mission is to support Congress, the state legislatures, and the voters and together, continue building a more perfect Union.”

