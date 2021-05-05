Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Facebook and other tech platforms that have banned him, following Facebook’s decision to keep its indefinite ban in place while it reviews his case.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” said Mr. Trump in a statement. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday directed the company to reassess its banishment of Mr. Trump in the coming months. The board, which has responsibility for content enforcement and governance online, upheld Facebook’s suspension of Mr. Trump but said the penalty of an indefinite ban was inappropriate.

Facebook responded by saying it would maintain its ban on Mr. Trump while deciding what to do next.

Twitter and Google have taken different approaches to restrict Mr. Trump’s speech online. Twitter has permanently banned Mr. Trump, while Google-owned YouTube has prevented him from posting but indicated it will allow Mr. Trump’s return.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in March that her platform would end Mr. Trump’s suspension when it determined a risk of violence had decreased, and a YouTube spokesperson said earlier this week the company had no update on when that would happen.

