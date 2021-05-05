Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Rep. Liz Cheney is on the verge of losing her seat in Congress because she isn’t willing to rally behind his stolen election claims.

Mr. Trump also took a swipe at former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not backing the fraud claims that fell flat in the courts.

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare!”

“Never give up!” he said.

Mr. Trump is out for revenge against Republicans that voted to impeach him or refused to go all-in on his claim that voter fraud and corrupt election officials fueled President Biden’s victory.

