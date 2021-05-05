LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas city officials passed a measure Wednesday letting municipal judges ban someone who mistreats or kills a pet from owning another animal for up to five years.

The city ordinance also makes it illegal to tether a pet outside for more than 10 hours during a 24-hour period - or at all during a National Weather Service heat advisory.

The change to city animal cruelty codes brings Las Vegas in line with neighboring jurisdictions, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, while the provision on duration is stricter than the state’s 14-hour limit.

The city measure lets a judge ban a person convicted of mistreating an animal that does not die from pet ownership for up to four years.

It also calls for owners to have cooling mechanisms for animals kept outdoors when temperatures top 105 degrees.

Councilman Stavros Anthony began pushing for stricter measures in January, after a series of publicized incidents of animal abuse.

He said Wednesday that enforcement will be critical to ensuring that violators are punished.

The ordinance was shaped by a review of other state and local laws, city spokesman Jace Radke said.

Gina Greisen, head of an advocacy group called Nevada Voters for Animals, said abuse is most common during summer.

