LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say at least one officer fatally shot a man who had been firing a gun from his apartment.

The man was shot Tuesday night after officer saw him shooting from his apartment and then leave go outside while holding a “long gun,” police Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said in a video statement.

Police had gone to the scene after receiving a report of gunfire and then were told by witnesses that the man was shooting from his apartment, Yatomi said.

The fatal shooting occurred during a point in the incident while the responding officers were awaiting for backup, Yatomi said.

Officers rendered first aid to the wounded man but he was declared dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived, she said.

Yatomi did not provide any additional information on circumstances on the incident.

No identities were released.

