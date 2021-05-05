WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) - A woman was killed and a man was injured during a shootout with deputies executing a drug-related search warrant in South Georgia, according to the state bureau of investigation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to search a Woodbine home at around 5 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire broke out, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The agency said officers knocked and announced themselves before entering the home, where they encountered Varshawn Lamont Brown, 46, and Latoya Denise James, 37. The two exchanged gunfire with the officers, officials said.

James was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, the GBI said. Brown was injured and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not comment further on Brown’s injuries or give his condition.

The bureau did not say who shot James or identify the officers involved in the shooting. The circumstances that prompted the initial search were not given.

The state bureau was set to investigate the shooting and turn the results over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

